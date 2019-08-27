Foyston Gordon & Payne Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position Maintained by Connors Investor Services Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 184,071 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.56M, down from 187,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 3.95M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 42,173 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 38,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $248.81. About 713,330 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Co reported 17,326 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il has 1.31% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 100,156 shares. James Investment Inc accumulated 58 shares. Novare Mgmt Lc invested in 88,581 shares. Whalerock Point Lc holds 3.3% or 41,122 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.67% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 1.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 564,112 shares. First National Bank And Trust Of Newtown has 61,285 shares. Personal Advsr Corporation holds 0.14% or 101,640 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot Incorporated has invested 1.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 74,200 shares stake. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management owns 10,510 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. 1,770 were accumulated by Community Bancorporation Of Raymore. Bollard Lc holds 29,772 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 119,780 shares to 22,790 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,025 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli (NYSE:LLY).