Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lowered Position in Sabre Corp. (SABR) as Share Price Rose; Baldwin Investment Management Has Increased Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $566,125; Share Value Declined

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 91,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 183,082 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 274,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 1.02 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Techno; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE GLBL INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Travel Technology Leader Sabre Opens Boston Innovation Lab – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Turns Bearish on Airline Vendor Sabre – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) 2.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Croatia Airlines and Sabre continue successful partnership to increase carrier’s revenue and yield – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/12/2019: INFY, CAMP, SABR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Shine Inv Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 28,750 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Fjarde Ap owns 97,223 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 0.93% or 77,859 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 358,509 shares. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,582 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 857,360 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 10,740 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 909,973 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 109,713 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Fundsmith Llp has 2.97 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 918,700 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 5 Biggest Marijuana Deals in History – The Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wait Until the Dust Settles to Buy ACB Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why CGC Stock Needs a Huge Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.