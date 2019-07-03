Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Aon Plc (AON) Holding By $565,250; Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (AZUL) Shorts Up By 0.24%

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 2.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired 3,325 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 126,304 shares with $21.56M value, up from 122,979 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $47.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance

Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (NYSE:AZUL) had an increase of 0.24% in short interest. AZUL’s SI was 5.71 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.24% from 5.70 million shares previously. With 500,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (NYSE:AZUL)’s short sellers to cover AZUL’s short positions. The SI to Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe’s float is 7.15%. The stock increased 3.04% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 621,163 shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has risen 6.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AZUL News: 11/04/2018 – Azul announces lease of two used freighter aircraft; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SBM Baleia Azul, S.a.r.l.’s Sr. Secured Notes at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Azul Reports March Traffic; 08/03/2018 – Azul Reports Net Income of R$304 Million in 4Q17 and R$529 Million for the Full Year; 29/03/2018 – Airline Aigle Azur adds partnerships, long-haul routes in drive for profit; 09/03/2018 – AZUL SA AZUL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $31; 10/05/2018 – Azul 1Q Net BRL210.5M; 08/03/2018 – AZUL FEB. CAPACITY +15% Y/Y; LOAD FACTOR AT 80.1%; 11/04/2018 – AZUL REPORTS LEASE OF TWO USED FREIGHTER AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – BOTH AIRCRAFT ARE EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED DURING THE SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR

Azul S.A. operates as an airline company in Brazil. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. It provides passenger and cargo transportation services. It has a 24.64 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm operated 739 daily flights to 102 destinations through a network of 202 non-stop routes with a fleet of 123 aircraft.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Aon had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was upgraded by M Partners. Goldman Sachs downgraded Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Neutral” rating.