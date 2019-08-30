Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Boosted Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $565,250; As Sina (SINA) Stock Price Declined, Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lowered Its Holding

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 126,304 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.56 million, up from 122,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $192.19. About 515,913 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 2.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.96 million, down from 3.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 617,528 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3,097 shares to 184,071 shares, valued at $22.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 15,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,923 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 272,316 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $515.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Class C by 51,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB).