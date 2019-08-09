Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lowered Holding in American Express (AXP) as Valuation Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Fifth Third Bancorp Increased Stake by $12.65 Million

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 70,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 205,179 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.84 million, up from 134,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $158.26. About 7.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 6,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 184,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21 million, down from 191,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 2.88M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 25,998 shares to 514,223 shares, valued at $81.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 12,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,198 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,227 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Limited has 3,994 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 24,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 135,973 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 0.22% or 2,740 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 0.02% stake. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corp Nj has invested 1.71% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 2,090 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 44,051 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Co holds 28,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 6,716 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 0.39% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 234,147 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Limited Company holds 84,212 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Com holds 144,814 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan reported 2.58% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 146,097 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. 28,503 were accumulated by Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Com. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 1.39% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,973 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc owns 34,399 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes invested 0.25% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Beaumont Finance Prtn Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,699 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 29,597 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc reported 20,556 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 2,790 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 11.37 million shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP owns 6,064 shares. Clark Mngmt Group Inc reported 346,598 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

