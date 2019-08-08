Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $897,608 as Market Valuation Declined; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Schooner Capital Cut Its Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 21.03M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 2.05M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 5,856 shares. 242,708 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.83% or 264,295 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 3,800 shares. Clearbridge Invests accumulated 900 shares or 0% of the stock. Gradient Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 11,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 8,710 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,718 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 86,694 shares. Rech Invsts has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Price T Rowe Assoc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 827,777 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Amer Rech Mgmt owns 1,308 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 7.36 million shares.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp. (NYSE:KT) by 26,500 shares to 113,784 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc. by 87,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,959 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

