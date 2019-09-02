Foyston Gordon & Payne Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $897,608; As Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Stock Declined, Frontier Capital Management Co Decreased Its Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (DPLO) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 73,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $420.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 868,007 shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 View To Rev $5.5B-$5.9B; 08/03/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY BLOCK IS SAID OFFERED AT $20.85-$21.00/SHARE; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY EXPECTS TO NAME NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC DPLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – EXPECTS TO NAME DIPLOMAT’S NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT – ATUL KAVTHEKAR, CFO OF DIPLOMAT, WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF CEO UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO IS EFFECTIVE; 27/03/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41,311 shares to 226,756 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 101,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,345 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) to report earnings on November, 5. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 46,332 shares to 212,773 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 91,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).