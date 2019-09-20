Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Position by $7.14 Million as Market Value Rose; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, Holder Ycg Has Trimmed Its Stake

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 3.71 million shares traded or 12.10% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 54,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 129,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99M, down from 184,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.83 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aimz Advsrs Lc holds 16,069 shares. 340,861 are owned by Conning. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited reported 0.1% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.30 million shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Brookstone Mngmt has invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fin Counselors Inc reported 267,607 shares. Federated Pa invested 1.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Strategic Finance Services owns 47,675 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. 109,641 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Sumitomo Life Ins Company stated it has 45,130 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Clenar Muke Llc holds 3.1% or 8.22M shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,916 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bislett Management Limited Liability reported 70,000 shares or 5.59% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,163 shares to 389,875 shares, valued at $32.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 13,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,142 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Management invested in 109,548 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Bartlett Communications Limited Liability Company invested in 58,329 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Choate Invest Advsr owns 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 14,864 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 48,352 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Serv holds 0.01% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advisors stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Shine Investment Advisory Serv reported 100 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.46% or 275,000 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Capital Management reported 6,338 shares stake. Tompkins Financial Corp reported 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). United Automobile Association holds 1.32M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co accumulated 1.16 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).