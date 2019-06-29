Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lowered Its Kt Corp. (KT) Position as Stock Declined; As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shares Declined, Holder Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp. (KT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,784 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 140,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 970,445 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 9.18% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT NET 316.8B WON; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 31.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 217,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 479,170 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 696,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 5.36M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on July, 10 after the close. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $10.57 million for 36.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.33% negative EPS growth.

