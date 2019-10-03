Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Boosted Its Holding in Philip Morris International (PM) by $319,800; As Apple Computer Common (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Country Trust Bank Has Cut Its Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 230,203 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08 million, up from 226,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 1.70 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Apple Computer Common (AAPL) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 92,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 471,691 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.36M, down from 563,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $220.56. About 21.85 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $536.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. by 126,073 shares to 645,886 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough Company has invested 0.78% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 597,394 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 1.30M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.72% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 6,134 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grassi Inv Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,492 shares. Adage Capital Grp Inc Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.90 million shares. Carroll Associate accumulated 28,106 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Deltec Asset Mgmt invested in 46,015 shares. West Oak Lc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 3,309 were reported by Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Legacy Private Trust owns 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,772 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation Common (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,535 shares to 729,626 shares, valued at $97.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 25,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate (CSJ).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.