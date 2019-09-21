Foyston Gordon & Payne Decreased Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Valuation Declined; Alesco Advisors Maintains Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 370,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26 million, down from 451,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L And S Advsr Incorporated holds 106,664 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.82% or 217,994 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 1.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 327,673 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,361 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Co reported 41,177 shares. Art Advsr Limited holds 0.3% or 95,261 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 821,955 shares. 58,220 were reported by Rice Hall James Assoc Llc. Argent Trust reported 216,831 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.31% or 118,181 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 14,455 shares. Fmr Limited Company has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Llc reported 10,142 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Cisco (CSCO) Stock Heading into Q3 2019 Earnings Wednesday? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,779 shares to 240,031 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 32,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.68% or 43,095 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.67% or 37,462 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 173,346 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Crossvault Cap Management Limited has invested 4.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hengistbury Investment Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 87,000 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 3.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited owns 6.75M shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Hanlon Investment has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,125 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Loews holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 800 shares. Argi Ser Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakmont Corporation accumulated 122,793 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt reported 840 shares. 23,707 are held by Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.