Foyston Gordon & Payne Position in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Family Capital Trust Co Has Cut Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 21,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 224,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98M, up from 203,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $124.78. About 951,424 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $288.37. About 613,275 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.34 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. by 87,682 shares to 771,959 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 28,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,913 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).

