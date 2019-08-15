Foyston Gordon & Payne Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $7.03 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering SafeCharge International Group Limited (LON:SCH)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 35.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 28,472 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 50,913 shares with $12.59 million value, down from 79,385 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $231.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $243.92. About 1.31 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SafeCharge International Group has GBX 436 highest and GBX 436 lowest target. GBX 436’s average target is -3.33% below currents GBX 451 stock price. SafeCharge International Group had 3 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 7. The stock of SafeCharge International Group Limited (LON:SCH) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, May 24. See SafeCharge International Group Limited (LON:SCH) latest ratings:

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.18 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,865 shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nomura owns 43,248 shares. 13,923 were reported by Palouse Mngmt. Moors Cabot holds 0.19% or 11,874 shares. Guardian Communication, a California-based fund reported 306,830 shares. Fil Limited owns 401,817 shares. Condor invested 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 20,582 shares. Coldstream Mngmt holds 13,044 shares. Mercer Advisers reported 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability reported 50,295 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt holds 2.15 million shares. Alpha Windward Lc owns 1,197 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,416 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: "UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research" published on July 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: "UnitedHealth Group Looks Poised To Report Strong Q2 Results – Forbes" on July 17, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 11.24% above currents $243.92 stock price. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

