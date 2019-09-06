Foyston Gordon & Payne Cut Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Weibo (WB) Last Week

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 35.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 28,472 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 50,913 shares with $12.59 million value, down from 79,385 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $217.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $229.85. About 318,268 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Among 3 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weibo has $75 highest and $43.6000 lowest target. $61.87’s average target is 31.72% above currents $46.97 stock price. Weibo had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 10 by Barclays Capital. See Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $43.6000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Reduce Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inc stated it has 17,002 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schroder Grp has 0.05% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 475,987 shares. Omers Administration Corp reported 26,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0% or 18,760 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 231 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading reported 90,544 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated owns 2.95 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 144,798 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 151,224 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Llp owns 3.44M shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 19,436 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 85,563 shares.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $10.57 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 18.19 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 18.05% above currents $229.85 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $265 target. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38 are held by Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company (Wy). Colrain Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 1,125 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Jabodon Pt stated it has 1.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The New York-based Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation New York has invested 1.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 5,413 shares stake. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 53,836 are held by James Rech. Capital Intll Incorporated Ca stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Llc has 9,732 shares. 1,747 are owned by Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 10,799 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 136,170 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt Company. Decatur Management Inc reported 46,919 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.24 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.