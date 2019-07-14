Foxhaven Asset Management LP Trimmed Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake by $25.47 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Overbrook Management Increased Position

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 526,772 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.78M, up from 515,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08 million shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.54M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.22M, down from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 1.09 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mercer Cap Advisers holds 8,641 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 17,922 were reported by Sigma Planning. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,680 shares. Moreover, Linscomb Williams has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lakewood Cap Mgmt LP holds 10.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5.79M shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Com invested in 1.72% or 646,905 shares. 4,022 were accumulated by Argi Invest Lc. Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31.52 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 150,581 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Lc has 1.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 82,501 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,386 shares. Paradigm Asset Lc holds 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 61,650 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

