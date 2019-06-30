Foxhaven Asset Management LP Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Has Lowered by $14.49 Million as Share Value Rose; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Price Rose, Holder Rafferty Asset Management Raised Holding

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34 million, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $274.57. About 4.16M shares traded or 140.01% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 48.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 3,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,028 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 8,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $275.33. About 646,327 shares traded or 48.75% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. TWIGGE GIOVANI sold 997 shares worth $208,454. AYERS JONATHAN W had sold 47,714 shares worth $9.85M on Tuesday, February 5.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 62,820 shares to 56,962 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 12,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,176 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 13,958 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp owns 169,995 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Limited holds 0.07% or 8,500 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 120,200 are held by Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Creative Planning holds 21,782 shares. 167,200 were reported by Adage Grp Ltd. Navellier Associates accumulated 13,468 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 2.39 million shares. Old State Bank In stated it has 1,213 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,046 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Company owns 2,450 shares. Vanguard owns 9.14 million shares. Alps Inc invested in 3,578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Century Companies owns 1.48M shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company owns 41 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,586 shares. Natixis has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Century Companies accumulated 1.52M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Korea Invest Corp invested in 0.34% or 302,800 shares. New York-based Riverpark Limited Liability has invested 1.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.21% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Principal reported 75,583 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.11% or 83,196 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) accumulated 14 shares. Sarasin And Prns Llp holds 1.89% or 397,627 shares. Whittier Trust Com has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The New York-based Bamco New York has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Css Limited Liability Company Il owns 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,139 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 32,500 shares worth $6.17M. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. The insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.