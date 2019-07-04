Foxhaven Asset Management LP Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Lowered by $5.33 Million as Stock Value Rose; Seabridge Gold (SA) Valuation Declined While Weiss Asset Management LP Cut by $4.29 Million Its Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 114,102 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 118,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.78M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 4.02 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leo Holdings Corp by 307,400 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn).

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20M for 60.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

