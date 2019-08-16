Foxhaven Asset Management LP Lowered Its Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Position by $3.41 Million; Cummins (CMI) Shareholder American International Group Decreased Holding

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 15,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 71,278 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 86,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.48M shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 309,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 3.53M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.08M, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 3.81 million shares traded or 29.04% up from the average. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders an; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B

More notable recent Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HP survey highlights webcam security and privacy behaviors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPG) 43% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBS And Viacom: Perspective Is Necessary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 80,818 shares to 278,816 shares, valued at $44.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,096 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Sei Invests has 62,016 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net accumulated 0.3% or 1,900 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management, Maryland-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.05% or 61,656 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Prns Ltd reported 62,361 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability reported 1,400 shares stake. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa stated it has 0.45% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 268,791 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 31,222 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Keating Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.63% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Regions Financial Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Windward Cap Mngmt Ca stated it has 70,169 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advisors owns 27,430 shares. Acropolis Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).