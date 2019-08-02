Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $69.01 Million; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) by $578,100

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 38,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.39 million, down from 99,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $44.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.29. About 3.34 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 4,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $303.31. About 285,147 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – REGENERON SAYS EYLEA PHASE 3 MET 24-WEEK PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Strategies reported 323 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested 3.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Invest Gp Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 162 shares. Southeast Asset invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Invsts Management Corp accumulated 3,422 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 940,620 shares stake. Harvey Cap holds 5.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,870 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 10,082 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Lc accumulated 1,777 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested in 2.7% or 91,886 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 781 shares. House Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,002 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 305 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Com Ca owns 6.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 28,100 shares. Woodstock Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 151 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.22 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.35 million for 16.48 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

