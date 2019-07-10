Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $5.33 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Alliant Energy (LNT) Stake Raised by Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 118,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.78 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.93 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 17/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite”; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 184.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 13,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,422 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 7,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 331,974 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Walleye Trading Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 64,612 shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Riverpark Cap Ltd Co has invested 1.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Richard Bernstein Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 39,734 shares. Intl has 0.71% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). British Columbia Invest Management Corp reported 0.09% stake. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Insight 2811 Inc reported 10,938 shares. 101,200 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 21,626 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 382 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 1.75% or 4.50M shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Get Ready For Another Video Game ETF – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting ATVI Call Options For May 3rd – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hollister Teams Up with Activision to Bring Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled to Fashion-Forward Gamers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.18 million for 58.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.