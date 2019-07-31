Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Servicenow (NOW) as Market Value Rose; Baldwin Brothers Increases Position in Pfizer (PFE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 7,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 26,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.42% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 90.60 million shares traded or 286.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34 million, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $281. About 1.54 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67 million for 305.43 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Group Inc invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nicholas Inv Prtn Lp invested 0.49% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Putnam Invests Limited Com holds 1.01 million shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp has 44,888 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancorporation has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 24,426 are held by Navellier And. Blackrock Inc holds 0.13% or 11.79M shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cannell Peter B & holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,170 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 4,852 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 18,447 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 86,142 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 0.47% or 93,162 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 130 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million. CODD RONALD E F had sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01M on Friday, February 1. On Monday, February 11 LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 22,000 shares. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Cheap Oil And Gas Stocks Now Selling Below Book Value, All NYSE-Listed. – Forbes” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Twitter: Now My Favorite Social Media Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 17% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 72% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,403 shares to 126,625 shares, valued at $24.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 6,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,899 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hartford Management invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Business Services Incorporated accumulated 8,146 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 57,875 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ifrah Fin Svcs has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Essex Serv Inc has invested 3.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Assetmark has 825,315 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Janney Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 591,985 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 2.11% or 9.62 million shares. Horizon Invests Lc reported 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boyar Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 3.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beacon Grp Inc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 139,654 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).