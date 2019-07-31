Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Position by $3.41 Million; Stock Declined; Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Raised Holding

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 309,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.08M, down from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 1.23 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 27/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ‘BBB+’ DEBT RATING ON GRUPO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA CO-CEO ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 21,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 433,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.57M, up from 412,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $115.77. About 778,098 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Comml Bank And has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,549 were reported by Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 0.1% or 4.17M shares. Haverford Tru accumulated 2,012 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 246,852 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.15% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares. Loudon Invest Llc holds 0.61% or 5,915 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Llc reported 3,786 shares stake. 13,983 are held by Quadrant Ltd Liability. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 9,118 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 11,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 592,090 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 85,205 shares. Advisory Services Net invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 122,760 shares to 379,911 shares, valued at $79.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,484 shares, and cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc.