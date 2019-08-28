Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Cut Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding by $25.47 Million; Agf Investments Trimmed Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by $329,256 as Stock Value Declined

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 4,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 49,926 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 54,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.66. About 321,159 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.54 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.22M, down from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 840,425 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 21,270 shares. Golub Gp Limited Liability holds 29,949 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 295,266 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,128 shares. 16,000 are held by Opus Mgmt Inc. Butensky & Cohen Security Inc reported 34,217 shares stake. M Holdg Secs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 5,465 shares. Dillon And Associates owns 4,057 shares. Levin Strategies LP holds 6,811 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 4,499 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 51,556 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 775 shares. White Pine Capital Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,651 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 527,123 shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp. Plc Adr (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 170,000 shares to 370,933 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE:NEM) by 22,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.