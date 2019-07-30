Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding as Share Price Rose; Great Lakes Advisors Has Boosted Its Toll Brothers (TOL) Holding by $4.95 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 113.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 137,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,332 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 120,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 1.14 million shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Net $118M; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.54M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.22 million, down from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 841,907 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $441,920 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Lc invested in 258,332 shares. Parametric Ltd Llc invested in 308,747 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 293,337 shares. Shelton Capital Management has 0.23% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Us Bancorp De owns 10,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com accumulated 362 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) owns 7,613 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.05% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). 19,512 were accumulated by Clark Mngmt Grp. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 26,465 shares. 13,728 were accumulated by First Citizens Bancorp And Tru Company. Sun Life Fin holds 6,195 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 102,382 shares.

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Toll Brothers starts building in Portland market – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Toll Brothers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “America’s Luxury Home Builder® Has Begun Construction on New Homes in Salt Lake City – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Toll Brothers’ Porter Ranch Grand Opening Draws Hundreds – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2,678 shares to 23,873 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 7,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,868 shares, and cut its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).