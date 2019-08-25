Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $25.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU) by $3.84 Million

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.54M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.22M, down from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 5.65 million shares traded or 87.98% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 494,781 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, down from 614,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 2.16 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) by 57,983 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.44M for 11.42 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Production shut at Hibernia oil platform after power cut, Exxon says – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “The Smart Money Is Buying These Unloved Oil Stocks: Should You Buy, Too? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Warren Buffett Doesn’t Invest in Canadian IPOs: Here’s Why – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: ‘Zero Truth To This Rumor’ – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.