Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Cut Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holding by $3.41 Million; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $496,292

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 9,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 571,296 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.84M, down from 580,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 309,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.08 million, down from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 2.20 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Cap Management owns 3.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 160,173 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Crossvault Limited Liability Company reported 20,008 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 460,236 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signature Est & Invest Advisors Llc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 473,348 shares. First Bank holds 216,931 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 179,057 shares. Oppenheimer And Close Ltd Com holds 8.95% or 138,095 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 5.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Us National Bank De has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Connors Investor Inc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 305,545 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,098 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 0.34% or 90,865 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,720 shares to 160,887 shares, valued at $25.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (SCZ) by 10,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

