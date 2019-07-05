Foxhaven Asset Management LP Decreased Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $14.49 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder South Street Advisors Cut Stake as Share Price Declined

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34M, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $293.77. About 570,735 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 90.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 131,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 145,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 6.81 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 225,140 shares. Bb&T Llc holds 2,879 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westpac Bk Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 12,819 shares. Crossvault Capital has 0.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fil holds 884,670 shares. Parkwood holds 0.2% or 4,059 shares. Nippon Life Americas invested 0.23% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ithaka Grp Inc Ltd holds 4.83% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 122,999 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated invested in 3.63M shares. 950 are owned by Fiduciary Trust. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 6,700 shares. Redwood Investments Llc reported 11,988 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bartlett Llc has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53M on Thursday, February 7. Schneider David sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71 million. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63 million. CODD RONALD E F also sold $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares to 15,933 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 33,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

