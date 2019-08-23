Foxhaven Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) as Stock Value Rose; Cambridge Financial Group Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Has Increased by $162.38 Million

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 118,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.78M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 3.20 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 3,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 134,438 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80B, up from 130,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 3.55 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 22/04/2018 – DJ Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADM); 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 20/03/2018 – BETTER SOY CROPS IN BRAZIL, U.S. WON’T MAKE UP SHORTFALL: ADM; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Four New Business Segments to Be Reflected in Fincl Results Beginning With 1Q; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 221,755 shares. Mitchell Cap Management Co reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Principal Fincl Group invested in 1.11 million shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 14,232 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As owns 2.47M shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt invested 0.2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Appleton Ma owns 36,945 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited has invested 0.43% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.71 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.02 million shares. Glob Investors reported 17.20M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cap Inv Counsel Inc owns 16,622 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 471,845 shares. Nordea Inv Management invested in 0.13% or 1.38 million shares.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Activision Blizzard, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ATVI) 13% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), The Stock That Zoomed 108% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares to 17,084 shares, valued at $6.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight by 79,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp holds 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 28,096 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.38% or 49,489 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 28,851 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 81,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Advisors Llc invested in 7,628 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 329,294 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 49,398 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 529,696 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 4,997 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Stephens Ar holds 0.08% or 80,038 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 85,947 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corp, a Nebraska-based fund reported 8,476 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 731 shares.