Foxhaven Asset Management LP Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $69.01 Million; Avalon Global Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Nordstrom (JWN)

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 2.73 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family group’s take-private offer; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Directed Advisers, Management Not to Provide Further Due Diligence Information to Group; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CLOSED DEALS TO ACQUIRE TWO RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES CALLED BEVYUP AND MESSAGEYES; 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 38,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.39 million, down from 99,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

