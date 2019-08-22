Foxhaven Asset Management LP Cut Its Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) as Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $793,422

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 177,539 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 181,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $211.95. About 9.50 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 118,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.78 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 1.20M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Thompson Invest Management Inc stated it has 0.27% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 0% or 102 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5,356 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited holds 9,200 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 4,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sei Invs invested in 0.17% or 1.08M shares. Pacific Global Mgmt Co holds 0.1% or 9,855 shares in its portfolio. 2,636 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca). 10,814 are held by Cetera Ltd Llc. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd has 471,845 shares for 4.15% of their portfolio. Intact Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,300 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 2.42 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability owns 6.34 million shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 20,345 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 39,448 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc reported 359,056 shares. Bath Savings Communication holds 4.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 111,908 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 66,334 shares. 44,385 are held by Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Cahill Financial reported 1.46% stake. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 70,573 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 83,451 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability owns 2,710 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability has 2.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 320,687 shares. 187,449 are owned by First American Retail Bank. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt has 1,865 shares. Condor Cap Management has invested 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 6.87% or 82,288 shares in its portfolio.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,240 shares to 179,367 shares, valued at $42.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).