Foxhaven Asset Management LP Cut Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $25.47 Million; Skylands Capital Lowered Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake by $2.24 Million

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 5.54 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.22M, down from 6.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 3.46 million shares traded or 10.76% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 37,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 68,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 635,464 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 17.82 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 3,917 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.02% or 4,541 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Inc has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 27,677 shares. 6,287 are held by Profund Advsr Ltd. Melvin Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 6.48 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 63,732 shares. Epoch Invest owns 2.74M shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.12M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Central Bancorp & has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.02 million shares. 1,623 are held by Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership. 3,909 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 375,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verso Corp by 112,550 shares to 564,500 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).