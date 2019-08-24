Fox (FOXA) to pay $0.23 on Oct 2, 2019; Widepoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shorts Decreased By 87.22%

Widepoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) had a decrease of 87.22% in short interest. WYY’s SI was 3,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 87.22% from 26,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.0112 during the last trading session, reaching $0.36. About 119,613 shares traded. WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) has declined 23.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WYY News: 18/04/2018 – WIDEPOINT CORP – TASK ORDER MODIFICATION TO FULLY FUND RECENTLY AWARDED TASK ORDER FROM UNITED STATES IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT; 14/05/2018 – WidePoint 1Q Rev $20.1M; 19/03/2018 – WidePoint to Participate in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 04/04/2018 – WidePoint Awarded Multi-Year Award to Support U.S. Armed Forces; 09/04/2018 – WidePoint Awarded Follow-On Mobile Management Contract by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS); 21/04/2018 – DJ WidePoint Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WYY); 21/03/2018 – WIDEPOINT CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 16/05/2018 – WidePoint Announces Section 508 Compliance Certification Renewal for Telecom Lifecycle Management Platform; 18/04/2018 – WidePoint Increases Task Order with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for Wireless Managed Services; 06/03/2018 WidePoint Awarded Follow-On Task Order for Cellular Wireless Managed Services by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Headq

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) is expected to pay $0.23 on Oct 2, 2019. (NASDAQ:FOXA) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Fox Corp’s current price of $31.75 translates into 0.72% yield. Fox Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 3.87 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 03/04/2018 – FOX News Channel Continues to Top Cable News Landscape in Both Total Day and Primetime for 65 Consecutive Quarters; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate; 09/05/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox reports 2 pct drop in revenue; 25/04/2018 – SKY – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE INTENDS TO CO-OPERATE FULLY WITH BOTH PARTIES TO SECURE RELEVANT APPROVALS IN ORDER TO SATISFY PRE- CONDITIONS FOR OFFERS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – STATUTORY OPERATING PROFIT OF £857 MLN, UP 22%; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…

Among 13 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox has $54 highest and $37 lowest target. $44.38’s average target is 39.78% above currents $31.75 stock price. Twenty-First Century Fox had 16 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan initiated Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) rating on Monday, March 25. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $46 target. UBS maintained the shares of FOXA in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) rating on Wednesday, March 13. UBS has “Hold” rating and $52 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, February 25. Guggenheim initiated Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FOXA in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Market Perform” rating. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 1 report. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment firm primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $19.65 billion. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment divisions. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. The firm produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

