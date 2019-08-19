Fox (FOXA) to pay $0.23 on Oct 2, 2019; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Lowered Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) is expected to pay $0.23 on Oct 2, 2019. (NASDAQ:FOXA) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Fox Corp’s current price of $32.99 translates into 0.70% yield. Fox Corp’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 3.26M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOX); 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – JOHN NALLEN, 21CF’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL TAKE A BROADER ROLE AS NEW FOX’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 12/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AT THIS STAGE, SKY SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO TAKE NO FURTHER ACTION; 07/05/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc expected to post earnings of 54 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 173,000 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd holds 86,500 shares with $1.73 million value, down from 259,500 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $45.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 9.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2200 highest and $20 lowest target. $21’s average target is 4.32% above currents $20.13 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased Medpace Hldgs Inc stake by 25,244 shares to 26,882 valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Editas Medicine Inc stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 103,579 shares. United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) was raised too.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited holds 0.11% or 14,329 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.14% or 2.68M shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 526,206 were accumulated by Nbw Limited Co. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 20.28 million shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Co holds 159,765 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 427,747 were accumulated by Halsey Associates Ct. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 251,549 shares or 4.64% of the stock. Campbell Adviser Ltd holds 26,174 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc reported 0.34% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 580 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 99,805 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 181,635 shares.

More notable recent Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fox Analysts Talk Sports, Politics, Cord-Cutting After Q4 Print – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fox Corporation: Solid Media Pick In The Age Of Cord-Cutting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Fox Is Taking A Stake In A Consumer Lending Company – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fox’s Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.