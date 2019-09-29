Fox (FOX) Touches $31.48 Low on Sep, 29; Cno Financial Group (CNO) Sellers Increased By 13.75% Their Shorts

The stock of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) reached all time low today, Sep, 29 and still has $30.22 target or 4.00% below today’s $31.48 share price. This indicates more downside for the $19.53B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $30.22 PT is reached, the company will be worth $781.20 million less. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 843,614 shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cno Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) had an increase of 13.75% in short interest. CNO’s SI was 3.90 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.75% from 3.43M shares previously. With 916,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Cno Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)’s short sellers to cover CNO’s short positions. The SI to Cno Financial Group Inc’s float is 2.46%. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 633,645 shares traded. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 04/05/2018 – Forbes Names CNO Financial Group Among America’s Best Midsize Employers 2018; 12/03/2018 – DoD – US Navy: CNO’s Naval History Essay Contest: The Influence of History Upon Seapower; 23/05/2018 – CNO Financial Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Group Names New Chairman of the Board and Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend and Results of Annual Sharehol; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: CNO Financial Group Inc $CNO to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 23rd; 11/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Announces 2017 CNO Environmental Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – CNO Financial Raises Dividend to 10c; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,007.8 MLN VS $1,070.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Fox Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 232,724 shares or 66.62% less from 697,147 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 0% stake. Cibc World Mkts Corp invested in 232,591 shares.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment firm primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $19.53 billion. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment divisions. It has a 12.26 P/E ratio. The firm produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements.