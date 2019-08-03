Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose; Edgestream Partners LP Stake in Guess (GES) Has Lowered by $758,442

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 19,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 307,290 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41M, down from 326,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.65. About 184,857 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 39,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The hedge fund held 79,461 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 119,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 1.13M shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 30/05/2018 – GUESS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 30C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – FED’S BARKIN SAYS MUCH HARDER TO GUESS THE IMPACT OF CORPORATE TAX CUTS; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees Higher Sales, Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Guess Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Chen Linfeng, CEO of Guess Chain: Build a Truly Benign Decentralized Guess Forecast Mechanism; 08/03/2018 JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 12/03/2018 – GUESS REPORTS UPDATE PROBE TO BE COMPLETED SOLELY BY GLASER; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Rev $792.2M

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 16,347 shares to 112,172 shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 33,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Company Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 8,014 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Company invested in 1,087 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 533,779 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd reported 0% stake. 34,921 were reported by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Mawer Inv Limited holds 0.13% or 251,550 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Co has 7,640 shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 27,490 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Strs Ohio reported 6,600 shares. 44,720 are owned by California Employees Retirement System. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 14,200 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 570,251 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 49,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78M for 14.17 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. ALBERINI CARLOS also bought $4.97 million worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) on Wednesday, June 12.

