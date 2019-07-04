Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) and Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) compete with each other in the Recreational Vehicles sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory Holding Corp. 68 4.90 N/A 2.07 34.79 Thor Industries Inc. 61 0.43 N/A 4.45 13.22

Table 1 highlights Fox Factory Holding Corp. and Thor Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Thor Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fox Factory Holding Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is currently more expensive than Thor Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fox Factory Holding Corp. and Thor Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0.00% 26.3% 16.5% Thor Industries Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 8.3%

Volatility & Risk

Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Thor Industries Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fox Factory Holding Corp. are 2.4 and 1.3. Competitively, Thor Industries Inc. has 1.7 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Thor Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fox Factory Holding Corp. and Thor Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Thor Industries Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s average price target is $63, while its potential downside is -24.70%. Thor Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 average price target and a 28.25% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Thor Industries Inc. seems more appealing than Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of Thor Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Thor Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Factory Holding Corp. -2.91% -7.38% 19.74% 7.75% 97.86% 22.51% Thor Industries Inc. -8.47% -14.29% -11.25% -15.9% -39.24% 13.08%

For the past year Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Thor Industries Inc.

Summary

Fox Factory Holding Corp. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Thor Industries Inc.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California.

Thor Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names. It also provides conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels under the Montana, Springdale, Hideout, Sprinter, Outback, Laredo, Bullet, Fuzion, Raptor, Passport, Cougar, Coleman, Kodiak, Aspen Trail, Aerolite, Voltage, Cruiser, Volante, Sunset Trail, Zinger, Landmark, Bighorn, Elkridge, Trail Runner, North Trail, Cyclone, Torque, Prowler, Wilderness, Shadow Cruiser, Fun Finder, MPG, Radiance, Stryker, Sportsmen, Spree, Venom, Durango, SportTrek, Connect, Sportster, Sonic, Jay Flight, Jay Feather, Eagle, Pinnacle, Seismic, Launch, Autumn Ridge, Solstice, Highlander, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range trade names; and luxury fifth wheels under the Redwood and DRV Mobile Suites trade names. In addition, the company offers equestrian recreational vehicle products with living quarters under trade names, such as Premiere, Silverado, Ranger, Laredo, Trail Boss, and Trail Hand; and lightweight travel trailers and specialty products under Camplite and Quicksilver trade names. Further, it provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products. The company markets its recreational vehicles through independent dealers. Thor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.