Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Comparison side by side

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), both competing one another are Recreational Vehicles companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory Holding Corp. 68 4.90 N/A 2.07 34.79 LCI Industries 82 0.91 N/A 5.38 16.96

Table 1 highlights Fox Factory Holding Corp. and LCI Industries’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LCI Industries is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Fox Factory Holding Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than LCI Industries.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fox Factory Holding Corp. and LCI Industries.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0.00% 26.3% 16.5% LCI Industries 0.00% 18.9% 10.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta means Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, LCI Industries’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fox Factory Holding Corp. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, LCI Industries has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. LCI Industries is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Fox Factory Holding Corp. and LCI Industries Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory Holding Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 LCI Industries 0 0 1 3.00

Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -24.70% and an $63 average price target. On the other hand, LCI Industries’s potential downside is -1.77% and its average price target is $86. The data provided earlier shows that LCI Industries appears more favorable than Fox Factory Holding Corp., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, LCI Industries has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Factory Holding Corp. -2.91% -7.38% 19.74% 7.75% 97.86% 22.51% LCI Industries -2.33% 1.01% 12.86% 24.6% 5.56% 36.62%

For the past year Fox Factory Holding Corp. was less bullish than LCI Industries.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors LCI Industries beats Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; furniture and mattresses; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; appliances; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also includes the sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.