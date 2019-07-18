Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Analysts See $0.66 EPS; Graftech International LTD. (EAF) Shorts Increased By 10.94%

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 17.86% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. FOXF’s profit would be $25.19M giving it 30.66 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 40,994 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 97.86% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 93.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Graftech International LTD. (NYSE:EAF) had an increase of 10.94% in short interest. EAF’s SI was 10.66M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.94% from 9.61 million shares previously. With 1.40M avg volume, 8 days are for Graftech International LTD. (NYSE:EAF)’s short sellers to cover EAF’s short positions. The SI to Graftech International LTD.’s float is 17.46%. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 462,593 shares traded. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has declined 37.37% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EAF News: 26/04/2018 – GrafTech Announces Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option in Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Net $223.7M; 23/04/2018 GRAFTECH ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EPS 74c; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Ops $310.34M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EBITDA From Continuing Ops $304.77M

More notable recent Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fox Factory Holding Corp. Completes CEO Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/02/2019: EAST,FRAN,RBZ,FOXF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, makes, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. The firm offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It has a 39.11 P/E ratio. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Management & Company Inc has 0.07% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 3,250 shares. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 472,285 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 6,530 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) for 124,270 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 192,277 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 65,880 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 10,739 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 456,096 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.97% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). C M Bidwell Assocs Limited has invested 0.16% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). 3.13M are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com. Advisory Research reported 0.04% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, makes, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. It has a 3.81 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors.

More notable recent GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) And Wondering If The 34% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GrafTech Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 One-Stock Portfolios for Passive Investors – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.