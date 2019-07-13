Fox Factory Hldg (FOXF) Holding Upped by Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc; Yy (YY) Share Price Declined While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased by $504,000 Its Stake

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (FOXF) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.18 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fox Factory Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 164,236 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 97.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 93.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,977 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, down from 123,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 1.10 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology Sa by 21,770 shares to 91,551 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.16M for 10.23 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $68.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 59,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,140 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).