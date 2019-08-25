Fox Corporation (FOXA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT)

We are contrasting Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation 37 1.72 N/A 1.62 23.07 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fox Corporation and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fox Corporation and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fox Corporation is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Fox Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fox Corporation and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Corporation 0 6 6 2.50 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$43.58 is Fox Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 37.26%. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.13 average price target and a 397.22% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. seems more appealing than Fox Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fox Corporation and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 83.7% respectively. 0.3% are Fox Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.1% are Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 1.97% 3.9% -5.28% 0% 0% -1.79% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. -0.37% 14.27% 11.08% -72.53% -68.84% -67.73%

For the past year Fox Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Summary

Fox Corporation beats Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.