Fox Corporation (FOXA) and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Comparing side by side

Both Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) compete on a level playing field in the Entertainment – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation 33 -4.87 481.86M 1.62 23.07 MSG Networks Inc. 16 5.03 58.75M 2.51 7.56

Table 1 highlights Fox Corporation and MSG Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MSG Networks Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fox Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Fox Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of MSG Networks Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fox Corporation and MSG Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 1,457,531,760.44% 0% 0% MSG Networks Inc. 356,060,606.06% -32.6% 22.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fox Corporation are 4.6 and 3.8. Competitively, MSG Networks Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fox Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MSG Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fox Corporation and MSG Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Corporation 2 4 1 2.14 MSG Networks Inc. 2 0 1 2.33

Fox Corporation has a consensus target price of $37.14, and a 17.79% upside potential. Meanwhile, MSG Networks Inc.’s average target price is $19.67, while its potential upside is 21.27%. The results provided earlier shows that MSG Networks Inc. appears more favorable than Fox Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fox Corporation and MSG Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Fox Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.73% of MSG Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 1.97% 3.9% -5.28% 0% 0% -1.79% MSG Networks Inc. -1.04% -6.87% -19.64% -14.69% -16.34% -19.4%

For the past year Fox Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than MSG Networks Inc.

Summary

Fox Corporation beats MSG Networks Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.