Fox Corporation (FOXA) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Comparing side by side

As Entertainment – Diversified businesses, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation 42 2.02 N/A 2.48 15.20 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -5.27 0.00

Demonstrates Fox Corporation and Liquid Media Group Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fox Corporation and Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Corporation 0 6 7 2.54 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Fox Corporation has a consensus price target of $44.38, and a 21.26% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fox Corporation and Liquid Media Group Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 0.7%. About 0.1% of Fox Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.6% of Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 0.77% 0.48% 0% 0% 0% -0.76% Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.04% 48.99% 85.79% 14.5% -27.37% 101.36%

For the past year Fox Corporation had bearish trend while Liquid Media Group Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fox Corporation beats Liquid Media Group Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.