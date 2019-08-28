Fox Corporation (FOX) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Contrasting side by side

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have been rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation 36 1.73 N/A 2.60 14.32 The Walt Disney Company 130 3.74 N/A 8.89 16.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The Walt Disney Company has higher revenue and earnings than Fox Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fox Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Walt Disney Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fox Corporation and The Walt Disney Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Walt Disney Company 0.00% 22.9% 10.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fox Corporation and The Walt Disney Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Walt Disney Company 0 1 8 2.89

On the other hand, The Walt Disney Company’s potential upside is 15.00% and its average target price is $154.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.77% of Fox Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 66.3% of The Walt Disney Company are owned by institutional investors. Fox Corporation’s share held by insiders are 35.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of The Walt Disney Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 0.84% 3.45% -3.98% 0% 0% -5.1% The Walt Disney Company 1.22% 0.96% 4.86% 29.86% 26.97% 30.42%

For the past year Fox Corporation has -5.1% weaker performance while The Walt Disney Company has 30.42% stronger performance.

Summary

The Walt Disney Company beats on 12 of the 11 factors Fox Corporation.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games; and sells its products through The Disney Store, shopDisney.com, and shop.Marvel.com, as well as directly to retailers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.