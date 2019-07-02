Fox Corporation (FOX) and LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Comparing side by side

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) and LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) are two firms in the Entertainment – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation 42 1.98 N/A 2.60 14.34 LiveXLive Media Inc. 5 5.90 N/A -0.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fox Corporation and LiveXLive Media Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% LiveXLive Media Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -56.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fox Corporation and LiveXLive Media Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 LiveXLive Media Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, LiveXLive Media Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 137.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.77% of Fox Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.5% of LiveXLive Media Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fox Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 35.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of LiveXLive Media Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 1.11% 0.68% 0% 0% 0% -5.03% LiveXLive Media Inc. -8.58% -5.95% -19.51% 13.09% 17.44% -7.47%

For the past year Fox Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than LiveXLive Media Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fox Corporation beats LiveXLive Media Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. operates Internet networks for live music and music-related video content. The company operates through three segments: Corporate, Live Events, and Ticketing. Its network operates as an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Hangout Music Festival, and Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives, and industry interviews. The company's platform features performances and content of artists in various music genres. In addition, it engages in the sale of event and concert tickets. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.