Fox Corporation (FOX) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Contrasting side by side

As Entertainment – Diversified companies, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Corporation 36 1.72 N/A 2.60 14.32 Liquid Media Group Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -5.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fox Corporation and Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Liquid Media Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.77% of Fox Corporation shares and 0.7% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares. About 35.3% of Fox Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.6% of Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fox Corporation 0.84% 3.45% -3.98% 0% 0% -5.1% Liquid Media Group Ltd. -1.26% -9% -56.96% -26.55% -73.37% -18.91%

For the past year Fox Corporation was less bearish than Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Summary

Fox Corporation beats Liquid Media Group Ltd. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment company that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. The company was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.