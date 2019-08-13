Fox Cl A (FOXA) Shareholder Karpas Strategies Trimmed Its Position; P-A-W Capital Has Decreased Holding in Marchex (MCHX) by $798,780 as Shares Declined

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 199,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.55M market cap company. The stock increased 7.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 380,595 shares traded or 61.91% up from the average. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marchex (MCHX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marchex to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7 – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marchex Launches Real-Time Sales Rescue Solution for Businesses – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Baidu (BIDU) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Advertising Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Spark Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Products Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,100 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management, California-based fund reported 10,570 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Bluecrest Capital Ltd reported 46,860 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 32,361 shares. California-based Eam Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 817,176 shares. Concourse Capital Lc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 138,744 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 146,657 shares. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 0% or 241 shares. Moreover, Alpine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Kennedy Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 1.27 million shares. Harbert Fund Advsr reported 1.19 million shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 615,221 shares.