Fox Cl A (FOXA) Shareholder Karpas Strategies Cut Stake by $1.64 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Robinson Capital Management Decreased Its Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Position by $2.05 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 98,682 shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 2.02M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 19/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR NINE MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Create New Co Upon Completion of Sky Takeover

Analysts await Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings on August, 14. FOXA’s profit will be $372.32 million for 15.06 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Fox Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $715 activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Nj Qu (MUJ) by 151,963 shares to 215,818 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Sr Fltg Rate Tr (EFR) by 94,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdings has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 500 shares. Creative Planning has 24,040 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 20,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 592,002 shares. Cohen Steers Inc has invested 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Raymond James Fincl Svcs, a Florida-based fund reported 130,069 shares. 101,112 are held by Goodwin Daniel L. Glovista Investments Limited Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 103,806 shares. Columbia Asset holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 20,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 149,875 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM).