Fox Cl A (FOXA) Share Price Declined While Karpas Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.64 Million; As Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $2.94 Million

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 1.36M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 21/03/2018 – FOX 29: BREAKING: Fox News is reporting that the Austin serial bombing suspect is dead after a confrontation with police; 27/03/2018 – FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Transfer Sky Business to New Co; 01/05/2018 – FOX News Channel Continues Its Reign as the Most-Watched Cable News Network for 196 Consecutive Months in Total Day and; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 17/04/2018 – Fox News says did not know of TV host Hannity’s ties to Trump lawyer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – FOX NEWS SAYS WILL LAUNCH A NEW POLLING SYSTEM TO PROVIDE RESULTS FOR NOVEMBER 2018 U.S. MIDTERM ELECTIONS ENTITLED, THE FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 2.24 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent

Analysts await Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. FOXA’s profit will be $365.90M for 15.48 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Fox Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.37% negative EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Value Inc.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.81M for 6.83 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

