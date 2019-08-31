Fox Cl A (FOXA) Holder Karpas Strategies Lowered Holding by $1.64 Million as Market Value Declined; Dish Network (DISH) Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 2.29M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 03/04/2018 – FOX News Channel Continues to Top Cable News Landscape in Both Total Day and Primetime for 65 Consecutive Quarters; 10/05/2018 – Page Six: EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr. is moving on from Vanessa with Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE: Officials seen conducting raid at Minnieland Academy this evening, as a teacher was arrested on; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 03/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox: ‘Offering Personal Undertakings’ Not to Influence or Attempt of Influence Sky News Head’s Editorial Choices; 03/04/2018 – SKY PLC – NOTES PUBLICATION TODAY BY CMA OF TWO ALTERNATIVE REMEDY PROPOSALS SUBMITTED BY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. (“21CF”) TO CMA; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group; 15/03/2018 – FOX2now: Fox 2 Exclusive: Alderman Muhammad grilled over outstanding traffic tickets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Dish Network Corporation (DISH) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 81,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2.44M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.39 million, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Dish Network Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 1.49M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,155 shares to 27,116 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,155 shares to 27,116 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) by 76,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corporation invested in 28,704 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 310,238 were reported by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. 75,930 are held by Fjarde Ap. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 19,150 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.83 million shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 851 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 43,129 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has invested 0.49% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). World Asset reported 15,325 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 109,377 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Mad River Investors invested in 0.78% or 27,812 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. $9.35M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72 million worth of stock or 500,005 shares.

