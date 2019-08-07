Fox Cl A (FOXA) Holder Karpas Strategies Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Upped Position

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 1.57 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 16/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE: Wild brawl breaks out in front of DC public charter school; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED; 12/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT BY UK TAKEOVER PANEL; 17/05/2018 – FOX NEWS – JAY WALLACE HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF FOX NEWS AND EXECUTIVE EDITOR; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 17/05/2018 – Fox News Promotes Jay Wallace to President and Executive Editor; 28/03/2018 – FOX News Channel Signs Jeff Paul as West Coast Correspondent; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $8.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 19.06M shares traded or 115.23% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart reported 71,697 shares stake. Private Wealth Advsrs invested 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regions has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Puzo Michael J reported 31,201 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 4,915 shares. Botty Investors, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,575 shares. 60,882 were reported by Buckhead Cap Mgmt Llc. 119,939 were reported by Grandfield & Dodd Limited. Ftb accumulated 68,629 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 276,004 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 1.53% stake. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% or 28,222 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette Invs has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evermay Wealth Management stated it has 5,185 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.